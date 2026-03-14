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Rainbow 14 - Blue by njmom3
Photo 1851

Rainbow 14 - Blue

True blue flowers are extremely rare in nature, occurring in less than 10% of plants. Even those blues appear more purple because of pigments that exist / do not exist naturally in plants.

This image is of an actual flower, but the colors have been edited to appear blue for my rainbow
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colour
March 14th, 2026  
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