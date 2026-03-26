Previous
Rainbow 26 - Blue by njmom3
Photo 1863

Rainbow 26 - Blue

True blue flowers are extremely rare in nature, occurring in less than 10% of plants. Even those blues appear more purple because of pigments that exist / do not exist naturally in plants.

This image is of an actual flower, but the colors have been edited to appear blue for my rainbow.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice use of selective color
March 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact