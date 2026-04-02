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Photo 1870
One Subject April - Street Art 2
Within a few blocks of my office, art can be found on walls and storefronts. This month I have decided to create a digital collection.
2nd April 2026
2nd Apr 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2026 2:16pm
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