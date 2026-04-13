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One Subject April - Street Art 13 by njmom3
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One Subject April - Street Art 13

Within a few blocks of my office, art can be found on walls and storefronts. This month I have decided to create a digital collection.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Great idea for the street art collection
April 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
April 16th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
👌👌
April 16th, 2026  
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