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Photo 1882
One Subject April - Street Art 14
Within a few blocks of my office, art can be found on walls and storefronts. This month I have decided to create a digital collection.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2026 2:37pm
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iphone
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street-art
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30-shots2026
Babs
ace
What a great abstract it makes, love the colours
April 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is very abstract looking
April 17th, 2026
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