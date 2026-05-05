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Photo 1903
2026 Half & Half 5
Building & building
5th May 2026
5th May 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1913
photos
114
followers
150
following
524% complete
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
9th May 2026 4:13pm
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iphone
,
brick
,
building
,
mayhalf-2026
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