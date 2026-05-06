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2026 Half & Half 6 by njmom3
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2026 Half & Half 6

Building & building under construction.
6th May 2026 6th May 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
kinda cool!
July 7th, 2026  
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