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2026 Half & Half 7 by njmom3
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2026 Half & Half 7

Building & building
7th May 2026 7th May 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
July 7th, 2026  
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