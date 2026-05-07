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Photo 1905
2026 Half & Half 7
Building & building
7th May 2026
7th May 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1919
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followers
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2026 12:35pm
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iphone
,
building
,
angles
,
mayhalf-2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
July 7th, 2026
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