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Photo 1909
2026 Half & Half 11
Wall & beyond.
11th May 2026
11th May 26
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ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1931
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followers
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th June 2026 12:00pm
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iphone
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green
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stone
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