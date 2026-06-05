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Country Roads 5 by njmom3
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Country Roads 5

On a car trek through the back roads of our area.
5th June 2026 5th Jun 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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