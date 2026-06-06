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Photo 1910
On Country Roads 6
A historic grain mill on a car trek through the back roads of our area.
6th June 2026
6th Jun 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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20th June 2026 11:57am
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Oh that’s nice!
July 7th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wonderful rural scene
July 7th, 2026
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