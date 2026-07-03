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Previous
Photo 1907
Garden Visitor
A study in wings.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1907
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2026 5:47pm
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iphone
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insect
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wings
Babs
ace
Its wings are beautiful, such a lovely lacy design
July 4th, 2026
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