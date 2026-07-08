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Another Day, Another Puddle by njmom3
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Another Day, Another Puddle

I do like puddles. I also get a lot of strange looks huddled over puddles.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding reflections
July 9th, 2026  
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