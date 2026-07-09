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Previous
Photo 1925
Stormy Sunset
Recent weather has gone between hot & humid to fierce storms. This was a sunset under the storm clouds.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1925
photos
114
followers
150
following
527% complete
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 8:26pm
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iphone
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sunset
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trees
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clouds
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silhouette
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