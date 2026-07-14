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Previous
Photo 1940
Sunflower
Or at least what still remains of it.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1940
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iphone
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sunflower
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Nice angle
July 15th, 2026
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