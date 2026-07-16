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Wildfire Smoke by njmom3
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Wildfire Smoke

We are hundreds of miles away from the Canadian wildfires, but this is what the sun & sky are like. The little orange circle is the sun! We can smell the fires too.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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