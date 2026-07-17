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Garden joy by njmom3
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Garden joy

I love watching my garden visitors.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Such beauty.
July 18th, 2026  
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