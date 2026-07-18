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Previous
Photo 1952
Butterfly BackFlip?
Reminds me of stained glass.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1952
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1952
Photo Details
Views
7
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1
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2026 6:03pm
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iphone
,
sky
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butterfly
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
July 19th, 2026
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