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Flying Off by njmom3
Photo 1955

Flying Off

But caught on camera.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Photo Details

George
Great capture.
July 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2026  
April ace
Super focus ... they are so hard to catch.
July 19th, 2026  
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