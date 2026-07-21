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Previous
Photo 1961
Hummingbird Moth
One of the creatures I learned about by planting for pollinators & by learning to see through photography.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1961
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1961
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 12:47pm
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iphone
,
moth
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darkroom-insects
Dixie Goode
ace
Wow! Fascinating creature.
July 22nd, 2026
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