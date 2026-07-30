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Previous
Photo 1987
Sidewalk Views
In an ordinary parking lot.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1987
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1987
Photo Details
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14
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2
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2026 7:17am
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iphone
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Very nice lines, reflections and overall composition.
July 31st, 2026
George
Very creative.
July 31st, 2026
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