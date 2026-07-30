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Sidewalk Views by njmom3
Photo 1987

Sidewalk Views

In an ordinary parking lot.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Photo Details

Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Very nice lines, reflections and overall composition.
July 31st, 2026  
George
Very creative.
July 31st, 2026  
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