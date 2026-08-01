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Abstract August 2026-1 by njmom3
Photo 1993

Abstract August 2026-1

Trying ICM for the first time. Abstract end results seem to lend themselves to a first try with this technique.

A window, blinds, a curtain & the view outside.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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