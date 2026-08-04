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Previous
Photo 2000
Abstract 2026-4
A wave? A twirl? A whirlpool?
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
2000
photos
117
followers
150
following
547% complete
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2026 5:04pm
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iphone
,
sky
,
bush
,
icm
,
abstractaug2026
Joy's Focus
ace
Could be a dive into a refreshing pool or a sky.
August 5th, 2026
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