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Abstract 2026-5 by njmom3
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Abstract 2026-5

Tree in the breeze.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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