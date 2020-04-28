Sign up
142 / 365
Old garden
We bought a plot. There is an old garden, which unfortunately is in place we want build a house. Today we dug out all bulbs of snowdrops, daffodils and narcissus to save them and replant in summer
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
0
0
natalia mateuszuk
@nmateuszuk
One day I will be comfortable enough to make more photos outside because it turns out all my life happens at my desk :) I...
142
photos
9
followers
30
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Views
3
3
365
Canon EOS 600D
28th April 2020 6:41pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
