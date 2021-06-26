Sign up
A Much Calmer Scene.
The River Dee, down from the waterfall, but it shows how the power of the water has cut through the rock.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Ian George
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
power
rock
river
scotland
