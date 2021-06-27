Sign up
82 / 365
Rose - Queen of Sweden
There is no doubt that this is my favourite rose in my garden.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
2
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
17
79
18
80
19
81
20
82
Tags
rose
,
blossom
,
garden
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 27th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is lovely
June 27th, 2021
