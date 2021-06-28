Previous
Turkish Sage by nodrognai
Turkish Sage

Phlomis russeliana, the Turkish sage, is a species of flowering plant in the mint family Lamiaceae, native to Turkey and Syria.
I always think it is a strange plant to find in a Scottish garden but I enjoy its appearance every year.
28th June 2021

Ian George

@nodrognai

Lynda McG
Unusual plant but makes a nice image
June 28th, 2021  
Diana
Great shot of this beautiful yet unusual plant. Does it actually taste like the sage we know?
June 28th, 2021  
