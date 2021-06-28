Sign up
83 / 365
Turkish Sage
Phlomis russeliana, the Turkish sage, is a species of flowering plant in the mint family Lamiaceae, native to Turkey and Syria.
I always think it is a strange plant to find in a Scottish garden but I enjoy its appearance every year.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
2
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
104
photos
30
followers
26
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
18
80
19
81
20
82
21
83
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
summer
Lynda McG
ace
Unusual plant but makes a nice image
June 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great shot of this beautiful yet unusual plant. Does it actually taste like the sage we know?
June 28th, 2021
