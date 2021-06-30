Previous
A Quiet day at the Pond by nodrognai
85 / 365

A Quiet day at the Pond

There has been a lot of growth at the pond over the last two weeks but no birds to be seen in this part today.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Ian George

