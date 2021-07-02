Helicopters getting ready for take off.

A Friday fun shot on my walk today . Those sycamore seeds are great to watch whirling through the air.
While taking the photo it came to mind that I had written a poem a couple of years back featuring a sycamore tree. This was when I was a member of a creative writing group at Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre.
I have pasted it below but if it is not appropriate I will happily remove it.
Advice to anyone not born in the UK, for "biscuits" read "cookies". Custard creams are well known biscuits here..
" "Field of Dreams"
Walk with me through my field of dreams
Of flowers and poppies and roses
Scarlet poppies and dark red roses
And in your hand some custard creams
Stay with me under the sycamore tree
Make love to me where we lie
Underneath the summer sky
Please share your biscuits with me
Please share your biscuits with me
Although they may be few
They prove your love for me is true
Under the sycamore tree
What I am offering you it seems
Is commitment of a rare kind
I offer you my heart, body and mind
For a mouthful of custard creams."