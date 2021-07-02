Helicopters getting ready for take off.

A Friday fun shot on my walk today . Those sycamore seeds are great to watch whirling through the air.

While taking the photo it came to mind that I had written a poem a couple of years back featuring a sycamore tree. This was when I was a member of a creative writing group at Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre.



I have pasted it below but if it is not appropriate I will happily remove it.



Advice to anyone not born in the UK, for "biscuits" read "cookies". Custard creams are well known biscuits here..



" "Field of Dreams"



Walk with me through my field of dreams

Of flowers and poppies and roses

Scarlet poppies and dark red roses

And in your hand some custard creams



Stay with me under the sycamore tree

Make love to me where we lie

Underneath the summer sky

Please share your biscuits with me



Please share your biscuits with me

Although they may be few

They prove your love for me is true

Under the sycamore tree



What I am offering you it seems

Is commitment of a rare kind

I offer you my heart, body and mind

For a mouthful of custard creams."





As I said, my Friday Funday.



Enjoy your Weekend.



