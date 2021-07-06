Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Up on the Roof
Just a fun shot of Arthur Gormley's sculpture about to step onto the roof of the Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
118
photos
29
followers
28
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Latest from all albums
87
25
88
26
89
90
27
91
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roof
,
cancer
,
sculptur
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, I like the roof of the center.
July 6th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Nice capture Ian, could you repeat it when he recheases to top.
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close