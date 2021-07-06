Previous
Up on the Roof by nodrognai
91 / 365

Up on the Roof

Just a fun shot of Arthur Gormley's sculpture about to step onto the roof of the Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Ian George

Ian George
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Diana ace
Lovely shot, I like the roof of the center.
July 6th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Nice capture Ian, could you repeat it when he recheases to top.
July 6th, 2021  
