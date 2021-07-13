Sign up
98 / 365
The Northern Light
Not quite the Northern Lights, only me pointing my camera North while taking a shot through a green vase.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
