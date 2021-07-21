Previous
Dahlia - Pink Pat and Perc by nodrognai
Dahlia - Pink Pat and Perc

I was unable to go for my usual walk today so it was a look for something interesting in the garden. This dahlia with the strange name is looking at its best just now so is my choice.
There is a condition known as dahlia addiction and I am infected by it, albeit in a small way. Those who grow hundreds of varieties are looked on kindly and are known as dahlia nutters .They look after their dahlias as if they are delicate children.
I have been there and done that but now I have it under control and only grow about 50 these days.
