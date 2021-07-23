Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
108 / 365
A Scottish Roof Garden
Not quite a roof top garden but the plant seems to be thriving despite its precarious position. The pigeon is hoping for some food to appear.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
142
photos
30
followers
29
following
29% complete
View this month »
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Latest from all albums
104
32
105
106
33
107
34
108
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
chimney
,
pigeon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close