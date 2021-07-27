Previous
Out Of The Woods by nodrognai
112 / 365

Out Of The Woods

I was quite startled when I came across this young girl emerging from the woods at Fauhope House.

Sorry folks but I have not had time to comment on your photos the last couple of days but I hope to remedy that tomorrow.
Thanks for your comments on my previous photos. I appreciate them all.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Ian George

Jo Worboys
Ghostly, I'd jump too!
July 27th, 2021  
