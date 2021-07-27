Sign up
112 / 365
Out Of The Woods
I was quite startled when I came across this young girl emerging from the woods at Fauhope House.
Sorry folks but I have not had time to comment on your photos the last couple of days but I hope to remedy that tomorrow.
Thanks for your comments on my previous photos. I appreciate them all.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
girl
,
woods
,
summer
Jo Worboys
Ghostly, I'd jump too!
July 27th, 2021
