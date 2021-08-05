Sign up
121 / 365
Can You Spot The Hoverfly ?
The quaintly named Collarette Dahlia, Rhubarb and Custard, photobombed by a hoverfly
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
115
116
117
118
35
119
120
121
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
5th August 2021 11:17am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
summer
,
scotland
,
dahlia
