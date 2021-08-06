Sign up
122 / 365
Another Collarette
This is Dilys Ayling strutting her stuff today.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
5th August 2021 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
garden
,
summer
,
scotland
,
dahlia
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a wonderful rich colour! A beauty.
August 6th, 2021
