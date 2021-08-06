Previous
Another Collarette by nodrognai
Another Collarette

This is Dilys Ayling strutting her stuff today.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired.
LManning (Laura) ace
What a wonderful rich colour! A beauty.
August 6th, 2021  
