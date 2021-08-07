Sign up
Previous
Next
123 / 365
Fetch me some sweet grass please.
While the rest of the herd lay in the sun this curious bullock came up to the fence to give me the once over.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
cattle
,
field
,
summer
Heather
ace
Great shot! (and I love your title, Ian!)
August 7th, 2021
*lynn
ace
How now brown cow!
August 7th, 2021
