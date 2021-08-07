Previous
Fetch me some sweet grass please. by nodrognai
Fetch me some sweet grass please.

While the rest of the herd lay in the sun this curious bullock came up to the fence to give me the once over.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Heather
Great shot! (and I love your title, Ian!)
August 7th, 2021  
*lynn
How now brown cow!
August 7th, 2021  
