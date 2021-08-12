Sign up
128 / 365
Sweeping the Roof
Following on Heather's "The Dig", I give you "The Sweep". Here a workman is removing many years' accumulation of moss with a stiff brush.
Note the absence of any safety equipment !
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
163
photos
32
followers
28
following
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Tags
roof
,
brush
,
workman
Diana
ace
How very unusual, he must be very sure of himself.
August 12th, 2021
