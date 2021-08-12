Previous
Sweeping the Roof by nodrognai
Sweeping the Roof

Following on Heather's "The Dig", I give you "The Sweep". Here a workman is removing many years' accumulation of moss with a stiff brush.
Note the absence of any safety equipment !
12th August 2021

Ian George

Diana ace
How very unusual, he must be very sure of himself.
August 12th, 2021  
