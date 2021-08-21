Sign up
137 / 365
Stack the Bales High
Harvesting well underway now. All we need is some dry weather.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th August 2021 2:30pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
summer
,
scotland
,
countryside
,
harvest
