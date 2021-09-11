Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
No Contest
With " the tallest sunflower" competitions being held all over the Country this little chap wouldn't stand a chance.
But his tenacity and will to live while rooted in a wall is certainly worth a prize for sheer determination.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
197
photos
32
followers
28
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Latest from all albums
38
153
154
39
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
11th September 2021 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
wall
,
sunflower
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that image is so appealing
September 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close