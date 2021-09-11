Previous
Next
No Contest by nodrognai
158 / 365

No Contest

With " the tallest sunflower" competitions being held all over the Country this little chap wouldn't stand a chance.
But his tenacity and will to live while rooted in a wall is certainly worth a prize for sheer determination.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that image is so appealing
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise