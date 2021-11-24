St Athernase Church

This historic church is considered to be Fife’s finest surviving example of Romanesque arechitecture. It is located on high ground in the centre of Leuchars, in the medieval centre of this village. It was built by Robert de Quinci in 1183-1187 and dedicated by Bishop de Bernham in 1244. An octagonal bell turret was built in the seventeenth century during alterations to the church, while the nave was rebuilt in 1856-1858 by John Milne, during which time restoration work was also undertaken.





A roughly oval-shaped graveyard surrounds the church on all sides. It features many eighteenth and nineteenth century gravestones, the oldest of which are to the south west of the church and feature some mortality symbols





