234 / 365
The aftermath
Storm Arwen hit us yesterday causing a 20 hour power failure and a bit of damage,
I went down to the marina fearing the worst but there was little damage although this yacht will need a new foresail before next season.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
278
photos
36
followers
29
following
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
27th November 2021 2:21pm
storm
autumn
sail
yacht
marina
