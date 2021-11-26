Previous
The aftermath by nodrognai
The aftermath

Storm Arwen hit us yesterday causing a 20 hour power failure and a bit of damage,
I went down to the marina fearing the worst but there was little damage although this yacht will need a new foresail before next season.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Ian George

