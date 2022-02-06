Previous
Envy by nodrognai
306 / 365

Envy

This is my neighbour's early flowering rhododendron and it is a magnificent. Can you blame me for being envious of this beauty ?
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh Ian, I don't blame you at all! Lovely shot of these beautiful blooms.
February 6th, 2022  
