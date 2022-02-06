Sign up
Envy
This is my neighbour's early flowering rhododendron and it is a magnificent. Can you blame me for being envious of this beauty ?
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
352
photos
42
followers
35
following
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
early
,
blossom
,
scotland
,
colour
,
rhododendron
Diana
ace
Oh Ian, I don't blame you at all! Lovely shot of these beautiful blooms.
February 6th, 2022
