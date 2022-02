Patience

During my last few visits to Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre I have watched this man laboriously removing all the weeds from between the stones of the labyrinth by hand. A huge task.

His patience and dedication to his task is to be admired.

I have walked this labyrinth many times and never fail to be moved by the feelings I have as I walk. To me it is a special place and I am so pleased to see it is being looked after again with the covid enforced neglect becoming a thing of the past.