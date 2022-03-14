Sign up
Let's get home
After a chilly session in the River Tay, these paddlers seem in a hurry to get into the warmth.
They do add some colour to a drab pier.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
14th March 2022 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
river
,
cold
,
marina
,
paddleboard
