361 / 365
Narcissus
Another Springtime delight.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
407
photos
42
followers
35
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
2nd April 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
orange
