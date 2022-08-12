Desperate Times

I have posted quite a number of photos from the pond on our common in the past but none as sad as this. The burn that usually feeds the pond has run dry.

The lady and her daughter have travelled quite a distance to bring food and water to the beleaguered birds to help them through this crisis. Others are also doing their bit to help.

The cygnets are not yet fledged so moving to another pond is not an option.

No one in authority is prepared to do anything to help so we are hoping we have rain soon to ease this critical situation.



Finally thank you for your good wishes yesterday. I appreciate them very much.