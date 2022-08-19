Sign up
Photo 379
Where is the jack ?
A busy evening on the local bowling green. A major competition is underway.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
2
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
427
photos
43
followers
29
following
103% complete
View this month »
379
Tags
green
,
summer
,
evening
,
scotland
,
bowling
,
sport
Suzanne
ace
Pennant? All men? Were you playing?
August 19th, 2022
Ian George
ace
@ankers70
there were women playing to Suzanne but not obvious in my photo. No, I do not play bowls. I was looking over the wall taking this shot
August 19th, 2022
