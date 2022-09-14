Sign up
Photo 391
The second brood
The mallard duck has only four ducklings left of her second brood having lost all her first brood , mainly to a heron.
They are growing rapidly so they may now be safe.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
nature
,
autumn
,
duck
,
pond
,
ducklings
